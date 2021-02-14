Ravi Vig Sells 100,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,899 shares in the company, valued at $53,418,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $19,863,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $3,945,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $283,000.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

