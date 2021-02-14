Ravi Vig Sells 100,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,899 shares in the company, valued at $53,418,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
