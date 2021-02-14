Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nokian Renkaat Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

