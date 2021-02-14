Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $4,881,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 561,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $4,281,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 124,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

