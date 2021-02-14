Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) PT Raised to $34.00 at Cowen

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price upped by Cowen from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.80 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

