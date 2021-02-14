Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.