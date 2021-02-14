Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Avista worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 39.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avista by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.79 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

