Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $130.11. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

