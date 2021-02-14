Comerica Bank Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $51.39 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

