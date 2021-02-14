Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $11.17 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

