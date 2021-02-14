Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $326,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CORR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR).

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.