Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.