Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 104,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 54,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 372,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $373.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

