Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 544,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

