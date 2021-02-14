Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$17.97 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.42.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

