Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $220.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cascend Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

SWKS opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.77. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $190.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,000. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

