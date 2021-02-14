Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRY opened at $24.93 on Friday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $968.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

