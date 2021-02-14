Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to $1.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.85 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pipestone Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

