Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to $1.50

Feb 14th, 2021


Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.85 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pipestone Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

The Fly

