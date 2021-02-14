AMS’s (AMSSY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. AMS has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.