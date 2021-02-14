Andritz’s (ADRZY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Andritz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Andritz has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

