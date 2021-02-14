Head-To-Head Survey: Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) & indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indiePub Entertainment has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.4% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of indiePub Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and indiePub Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 8.78% 19.32% 9.12% indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sapiens International and indiePub Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 0 2 5 0 2.71 indiePub Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sapiens International currently has a consensus target price of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Sapiens International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than indiePub Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sapiens International and indiePub Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $325.67 million 5.30 $26.25 million $0.75 45.35 indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than indiePub Entertainment.

Summary

Sapiens International beats indiePub Entertainment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for insurance customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals; Sapiens Intelligence, an analytics platform; Sapiens IntelligencePro, a comprehensive BI solution with pre-configured reports, dashboards, and scorecards; and Sapiens Advanced Analytics, which uses AI and Machine Learning to generate actionable insights based on different models across the insurance value chain. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers' compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

indiePub Entertainment Company Profile

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and distribution of interactive entertainment software for digital distribution channels in the United States. The company's entertainment software is used on major consoles, handheld gaming devices, personal computers, tablets, and mobile smart-phone devices. It also develops and publishes downloadable games for connected services; and operates indiePub.com, an innovative content creation site. The company sells its products to national and regional retailers, and national distributors. The company was formerly known as Zoo Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to indiePub Entertainment, Inc. in May 2012. indiePub Entertainment, Inc. is based in Blue Ash, Ohio.

