Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.61

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 4591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

LEGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 904,345 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,577,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 186,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 153,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.