iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.20

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.19, with a volume of 201096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

