Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.22

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 4016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

