AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Up 169.8% in January

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 169.8% from the January 14th total of 937,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 5.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $1.81 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

AZRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dawson James lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

