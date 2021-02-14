Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the January 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apex Technology Acquisition by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apex Technology Acquisition by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apex Technology Acquisition by 656.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APXT opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50. Apex Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

