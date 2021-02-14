BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 511,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 14th total of 858,300 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BOQI International Medical has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BOQI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

