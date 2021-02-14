Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 173.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Power REIT worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virgil E. Wenger purchased 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Hollander purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

PW opened at $43.78 on Friday. Power REIT has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $46.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.24.

Power REIT Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

