Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 939 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

