Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 7,798 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

