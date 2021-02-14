Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Set at C$180.00 by Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) received a C$180.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.25.

TSE:IFC opened at C$149.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$144.58. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$104.81 and a twelve month high of C$157.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

