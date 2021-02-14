Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. CX Institutional grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

BATS IGHG opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

