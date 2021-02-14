Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FS Bancorp worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $253.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSBW. Raymond James lifted their price target on FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.