Strs Ohio Buys New Holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $742.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

