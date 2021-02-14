Strs Ohio Has $87,000 Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $154.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

