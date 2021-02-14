ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ExlService by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 149,007 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in ExlService by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $3,490,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ExlService by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,417,862.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $400,100.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,233.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,408 shares of company stock worth $4,797,866. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

