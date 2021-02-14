Strs Ohio Makes New $125,000 Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.75. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $318,559. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

