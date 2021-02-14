Strs Ohio Takes $100,000 Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 473.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 18.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 91.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $517.80 million, a PE ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.68. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

