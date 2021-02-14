CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,312,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,649,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 118,954 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 111,800 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 217,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $512.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. Research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

