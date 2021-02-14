The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Director Timothy John Flynn Sells 5,000,000 Shares

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $808.83 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,309,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 56,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 45,783 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

