Kurt Sievers Sells 35,886 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kurt Sievers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.39 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 147,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

