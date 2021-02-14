Kurt Sievers Sells 35,886 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kurt Sievers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00.
NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.39 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 147,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.