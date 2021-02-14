Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 300,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vonage by 207.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vonage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 317,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Vonage by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

