Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 300,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:VG opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vonage by 207.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vonage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 317,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Vonage by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
