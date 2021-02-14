Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 183,051 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $1,445,445.12.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $605,600.10.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $974,714.73.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $518.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

