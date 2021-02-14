Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on Z. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $197.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average of $109.38. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $202.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 110,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $11,733,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,537,549.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 526,738 shares of company stock worth $59,742,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

