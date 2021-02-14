Strs Ohio Sells 11,900 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $141,114.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGRC opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

