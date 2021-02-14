Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,087,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,125,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

