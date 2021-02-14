Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $997.04 million, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after acquiring an additional 536,437 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.