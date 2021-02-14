Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.83.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.
