Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,359.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $209,721.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,485.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,102 shares of company stock valued at $385,419 over the last 90 days. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

