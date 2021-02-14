CIBC Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $3.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIREF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.