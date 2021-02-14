Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $9.59 on Friday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

