Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $9.59 on Friday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

