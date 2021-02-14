WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Raised to $3.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised WildBrain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

